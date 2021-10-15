Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.