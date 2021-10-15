Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

ARKAY stock opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

