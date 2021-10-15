Aritzia’s (ATZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.24. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$19.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

