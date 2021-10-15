Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$47.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$18.99 and a 1-year high of C$48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

