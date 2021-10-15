Argon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $414,104.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Argon has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $414,104.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00120265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,323.38 or 1.00455188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06553863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,965,314 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

