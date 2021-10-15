argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $295.15 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $244.98 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

