Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences worth $110,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

RCUS opened at $32.51 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

