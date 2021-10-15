Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 8.3% Higher

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,524,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 600,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.