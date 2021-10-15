Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

