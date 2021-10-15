ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.42 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.