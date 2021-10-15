ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.42 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.