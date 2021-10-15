Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $15.24 million and $4.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00043919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00092602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

