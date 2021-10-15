Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 623,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 433.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,003 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

