APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.02. APT Systems has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

