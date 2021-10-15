APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494,908 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.56% of ContextLogic worth $38,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. Research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,348,540 shares of company stock worth $9,264,160. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

