APG Asset Management N.V. Has $45.12 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 192,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,612,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Intuit by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $543.78 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

