APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.19% of Zillow Group worth $48,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $95.39 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

