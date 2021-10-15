APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,838 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $55,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $58,980,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $219.35 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

