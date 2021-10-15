APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 142,565 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $58,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.77 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.