APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 1,520,900 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 359.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.33% of News worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 30.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 445.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 67,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.