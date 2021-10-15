Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $25,927.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 776,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

