Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,406. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

