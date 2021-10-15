Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON opened at $308.35 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $308.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.12 and its 200-day moving average is $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

