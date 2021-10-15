Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

AR stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

