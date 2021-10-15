Antero Midstream Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 152.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.9%.

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

