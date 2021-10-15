Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$44.78 and last traded at C$46.06. Approximately 33,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 28,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AND shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

