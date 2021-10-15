Analyzing REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Shyft Group and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 REV Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than REV Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. REV Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. REV Group pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Shyft Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and REV Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.02 $32.82 million $1.18 32.79 REV Group $2.28 billion 0.44 -$30.50 million $0.06 258.00

The Shyft Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REV Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.60% 27.82% 14.60% REV Group 1.42% 13.61% 5.23%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats REV Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products. The Commercial segment involves in transit and shuttle buses, type A school buses, mobility vans, sweepers, and terminal trucks. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

