Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target at $12.85

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

