Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $25.80

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 1,095,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

