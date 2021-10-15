Analysts Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Target Price at $150.20

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.17. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,768. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $125,829 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

