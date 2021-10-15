Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Price Target at GBX 386

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 395 ($5.16).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 12.55 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 384.80 ($5.03). 74,405,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,093,578. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386.40 ($5.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £51.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

