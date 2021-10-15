Analysts Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) PT at $39.50

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Merchants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Merchants by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Merchants by 106,946.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,372. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.17 million. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

