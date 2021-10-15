Analysts Set Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target at $144.33

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

