Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $99.67

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $154.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

