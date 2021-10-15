Analysts Issue Forecasts for Credit Suisse Group AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $304,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

