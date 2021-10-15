Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.59) and the lowest is ($3.82). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

MTN opened at $336.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.81. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $227.34 and a 1-year high of $353.90. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

