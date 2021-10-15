Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.47. 60,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

