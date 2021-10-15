Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $13.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $55.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $59.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 767,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 154.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 192,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $498.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.