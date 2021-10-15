Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

RBBN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 8,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $120,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

