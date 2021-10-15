Analysts Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NABL opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in N-able stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

