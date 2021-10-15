Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

FRBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $285.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth $153,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

