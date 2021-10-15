Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $235.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $238.34 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $933.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $947.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $988.69 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 590,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,816. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 21.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.