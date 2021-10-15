Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. 3,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.90.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

