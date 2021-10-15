Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.47. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.