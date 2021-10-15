Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

