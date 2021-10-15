Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $87.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $359.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.62 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 244,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.