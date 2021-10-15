Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $111.97. 190,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,980. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.