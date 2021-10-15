Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $111.97. 190,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,980. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.