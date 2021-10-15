Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,069. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

