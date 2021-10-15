Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $37.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.34 million and the highest is $40.58 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 518.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $151.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

