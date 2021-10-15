Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during trading on Friday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.
About Ampol
