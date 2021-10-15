Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during trading on Friday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

About Ampol

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

