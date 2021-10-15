Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $235.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.78 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

